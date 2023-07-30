Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Shares Bought by Wealthquest Corp

Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 39.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,445 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp owned approximately 0.75% of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALT. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,122,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 187,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000.

Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS BALT traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 160,319 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.34.

Profile

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

