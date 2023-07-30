InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.62-$2.66 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $530-$540 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $534.01 million.

INMD stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,522,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,911. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.63. InMode has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.80 million. InMode had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 36.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that InMode will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

INMD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on InMode from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on InMode from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,916,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $68,427,000 after acquiring an additional 840,821 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of InMode by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,181,662 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $117,435,000 after acquiring an additional 598,300 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $18,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in InMode in the 4th quarter worth about $16,839,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in InMode in the 1st quarter worth about $12,448,000. 54.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

