ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.39.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ING Groep

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ING. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in ING Groep by 143.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in ING Groep by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in ING Groep in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in ING Groep by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ING Groep Price Performance

ING Groep stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. ING Groep has a 52 week low of $8.14 and a 52 week high of $14.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $54.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.58.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. ING Groep had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

Further Reading

