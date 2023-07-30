Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Independent Bank Group to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.40.

IBTX opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a twelve month low of $28.81 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.65 and a 200-day moving average of $45.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $127.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.17 million. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.70%.

In related news, Director William E. Fair purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.56 per share, for a total transaction of $61,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,710,089.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David R. Brooks acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.36 per share, with a total value of $151,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,861.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Fair bought 2,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.56 per share, with a total value of $61,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 219,571 shares in the company, valued at $6,710,089.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 14,548 shares of company stock valued at $449,798. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Independent Bank Group by 50.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Independent Bank Group in the 4th quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 8,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

