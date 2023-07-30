Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 647,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Incyte worth $46,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Incyte by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 19,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 172.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 29,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 18,447 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Incyte by 68.7% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 577,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,700,000 after acquiring an additional 234,913 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 18.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 17,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 44,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Incyte from $95.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.35.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of INCY stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 52 week low of $60.56 and a 52 week high of $86.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $808.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $871.17 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 9.35%. As a group, analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.