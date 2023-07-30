Imperial Metals (TSE:III) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.92

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:IIIGet Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.92 and traded as high as C$2.62. Imperial Metals shares last traded at C$2.50, with a volume of 11,951 shares traded.

Imperial Metals Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.92. The firm has a market cap of C$387.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.26.

Imperial Metals (TSE:IIIGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Imperial Metals had a negative return on equity of 10.28% and a negative net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of C$92.66 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Imperial Metals Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation, a mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of base and precious metals in Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Mount Polley copper-gold mine that includes seven mining leases and 52 mineral claims covering an area of 24,096 hectares located in south-central British Columbia; and the Huckleberry copper mine, which comprises two mining leases and 49 mineral claims covering an area of 25,767 hectares situated in west-central British Columbia.

Featured Stories

