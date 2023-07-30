IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) Price Target Raised to $30.00

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Rosenblatt Securities from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

IMAX has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of IMAX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.75.

IMAX Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $18.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 233.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.37. IMAX has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $21.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.04.

Insider Activity at IMAX

IMAX ( NYSE:IMAX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.04. IMAX had a net margin of 1.27% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $86.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IMAX will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares in the company, valued at $339,286.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other IMAX news, CMO Denny Tu sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $208,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,286.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard L. Gelfond sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $2,095,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 388,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,142,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IMAX by 164.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 42.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in IMAX by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $152,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Company Profile

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

