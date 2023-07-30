IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC Has $327,000 Stock Holdings in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO)

IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC lowered its position in shares of Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,905,495 shares during the period. Secoo accounts for 0.3% of IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. IDG Technology Venture Investment IV LLC’s holdings in Secoo were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Secoo Trading Down 7.9 %

Shares of SECO opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.24. Secoo Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $0.52 and a 52-week high of $5.03.

Secoo Company Profile

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It provides upscale brand products and services, including handbags, watches, clothing, footwear, jewelry and accessories, cosmetics and skincare, home accessories, sportswear, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, 3C electronic devices, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

