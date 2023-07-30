ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.63-$12.91 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.07 billion-$8.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.14 billion. ICON Public also updated its FY23 guidance to $12.63-12.91 EPS.

ICLR stock traded up $10.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.14. 741,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 725,424. The company has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.14. ICON Public has a 52-week low of $171.43 and a 52-week high of $259.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $232.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. ICON Public had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 11.21%. As a group, analysts predict that ICON Public will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $250.00 to $274.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $245.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of ICON Public from $271.00 to $263.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of ICON Public from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.70.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in ICON Public by 10.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the third quarter worth $123,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 23.4% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the first quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ICON Public by 2.0% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

