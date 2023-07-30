Hyman Charles D Takes Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 117,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,718,000 after purchasing an additional 86,975 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14,397.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after buying an additional 28,938 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IYW traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 494,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,224. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.