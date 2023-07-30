Hyman Charles D Sells 49 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,443 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 168.1% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in BlackRock by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 48 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded up $9.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $738.34. 522,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,713. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $698.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $690.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.36 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 58.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLK. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,520,331.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

See Also

