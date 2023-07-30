Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Up 15.6% in July

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,890,000 shares, a growth of 15.6% from the June 30th total of 35,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.31.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 1.4 %

HBAN stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,304,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,301,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.10. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 24.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,732.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. CBOE Vest Financial LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 266.5% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 478,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 347,796 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 96,083 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 14,902 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 21,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

