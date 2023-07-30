Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Purchased by J. W. Coons Advisors LLC

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 40.8% in the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HUM. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. SVB Securities lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.11.

In other Humana news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,806.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HUM traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.30. 1,504,167 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,747,304. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $491.17. The company has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.25 by $0.13. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 28.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

