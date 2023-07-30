Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 443,500 shares, a growth of 18.9% from the June 30th total of 373,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HRZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Compass Point raised their price target on Horizon Technology Finance from $11.25 to $11.75 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.29.

Get Horizon Technology Finance alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Technology Finance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,284 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 114,377 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 20.6% during the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 232,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 39,789 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 25.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 133,634 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 27,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,967 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 22,753 shares during the last quarter. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Trading Up 0.6 %

Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.10. 225,381 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,627. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. The company has a market cap of $375.45 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Technology Finance has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $13.96.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $28.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.92 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, cleantech and sustainability industries.

Featured Articles

