Horizen Trading 3% Higher This Week (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 29th. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 3% against the US dollar. Horizen has a market capitalization of $128.43 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.20 or 0.00031385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.34 or 0.00103483 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00045579 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Horizen Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,955,825 coins. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an ecosystem that rewards contributors and empowers everyone. Its scalable platform allows businesses and developers to create public or private blockchains easily and affordably using the largest node network in the industry. The Sidechain SDK provides all the necessary components for quick deployment of a fully customizable blockchain. The native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin traded on various exchanges, and integrated on major wallets including Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.”

