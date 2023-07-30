Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Great Diamond Partners LLC

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on HON. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $215.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.6 %

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $1,283,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $195.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $201.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.20. The stock has a market cap of $129.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 34.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

