Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Free Report) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 10th. FIX cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

FIXX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,926.25% and a negative return on equity of 64.66%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

