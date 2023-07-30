Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $9.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, July 10th. FIX cut their price objective on Homology Medicines from $19.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.66.

Homology Medicines Stock Performance

FIXX stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $0.80 and a 52-week high of $3.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Homology Medicines ( NASDAQ:FIXX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 3,926.25% and a negative return on equity of 64.66%. The business had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Homology Medicines by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 30,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 74,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 248,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 361,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Homology Medicines during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 32.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a nuclease-free gene editing mobility, gene therapy or for various genetic disorders.

