Home Depot (NYSE:HD) PT Lowered to $350.00 at Argus

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Argus from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.38.

Home Depot Stock Up 0.5 %

HD stock opened at $331.37 on Wednesday. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $333.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,936.63% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total value of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Home Depot

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

