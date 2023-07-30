holoride (RIDE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.48 Million

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. One holoride token can currently be purchased for about $0.0192 or 0.00000066 BTC on exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $13.48 million and approximately $141,691.70 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,878.42 or 0.06407078 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.29 or 0.00045325 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021709 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00030933 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00014804 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004795 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000380 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

holoride (CRYPTO:RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. holoride has a current supply of 0. The last known price of holoride is 0.01917462 USD and is up 1.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $162,972.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

