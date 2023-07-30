Holistic Financial Partners Takes Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,954 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Imperial Oil by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 28,884 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 2,863 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 173,922 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Imperial Oil by 204.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,684 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.06. 975,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,130. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.74. Imperial Oil Limited has a 1-year low of $40.20 and a 1-year high of $58.99. The firm has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 12.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.3674 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

