Holistic Financial Partners Sells 118 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Holistic Financial Partners lessened its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,753 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,638,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The firm has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a 200-day moving average of $96.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.61.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

