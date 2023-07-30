Holistic Financial Partners Purchases 1,856 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 137.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 18,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 696,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,100,000 after purchasing an additional 14,231 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 313,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,352,000 after purchasing an additional 109,087 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS remained flat at $47.60 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,294,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,702. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.92. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $48.65.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

