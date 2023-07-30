Holistic Financial Partners Increases Holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB)

Holistic Financial Partners lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares during the period. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Holistic Financial Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Holistic Financial Partners owned 0.97% of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 183.5% during the first quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 30,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $610,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF by 155.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $591,000.

Get First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:MARB traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.92. 24,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,334. First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $22.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $19.99. The company has a market cap of $70.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.07.

About First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF

The First Trust Vivaldi Merger Arbitrage ETF (MARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed global fund that uses a merger arbitrage strategy to long takeover target and short the acquiring company. MARB was launched on Feb 4, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MARB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.