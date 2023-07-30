Holistic Financial Partners Has $352,000 Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Holistic Financial Partners grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in ServiceNow were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 78.7% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in ServiceNow by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 99,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,420,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total transaction of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Tzitzon sold 1,135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.66, for a total transaction of $496,744.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,308 shares in the company, valued at $572,459.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,786 shares of company stock valued at $15,677,627. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.7 %

ServiceNow stock traded up $9.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $569.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,042,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $555.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.85. The company has a market capitalization of $116.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.37. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $589.48.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

