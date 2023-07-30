Holistic Financial Partners Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Prologis were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 91.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.48.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,319,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,024,624. The company has a market capitalization of $114.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.03 and a 1 year high of $138.86.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 91.58%.

Prologis Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.