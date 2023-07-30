Holistic Financial Partners Acquires Shares of 1,362 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,362 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,854,757.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.18, for a total transaction of $95,569.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,188 shares in the company, valued at $6,854,757.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,723 shares of company stock worth $9,884,328. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock traded up $13.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $325.48. 39,220,270 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,000,720. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.07. The company has a market cap of $834.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $326.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on META shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $313.00 to $389.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, China Renaissance raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.65.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

