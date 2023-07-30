Hill Island Financial LLC Reduces Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Hill Island Financial LLC lowered its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,283,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,769,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $15,458,000. ACT Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,827,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 959,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,916,000 after purchasing an additional 527,373 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.77. 874,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,761. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $28.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1266 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

