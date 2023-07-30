Hill Island Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Sanchez Wealth Management Group raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 44,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,017,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,310,000 after buying an additional 106,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 410,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after buying an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.76. 957,538 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,872,021. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.25. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.91 and a 12-month high of $63.08.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

