Hill Island Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Hill Island Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 20.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 2,727 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $464,000. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 337.7% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 28,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.70. 331,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 718,504. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.71 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

