HI Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $8.34 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 30th. HI has a market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $534,588.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HI token can now be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HI has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,322.36 or 1.00029727 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00353914 USD and is up 10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $369,556.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.