HI (HI) Tops One Day Volume of $534,588.86

HI (HI) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 48% higher against the dollar. HI has a total market cap of $8.34 million and approximately $534,588.86 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00021071 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00017408 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000082 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00014292 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $29,322.36 or 1.00029727 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00353914 USD and is up 10.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $369,556.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

