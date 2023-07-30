Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.46-$9.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.25 billion-$11.25 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.26 billion.

HSY traded up $2.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,622,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,844. Hershey has a twelve month low of $211.49 and a twelve month high of $276.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $251.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $248.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 55.74% and a net margin of 16.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.192 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 47.64%.

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hershey from $252.00 to $249.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hershey from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Hershey from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Hershey from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $263.33.

In other news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $41,023.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,300,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.73, for a total value of $3,402,141.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,678,316.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 292,911 shares of company stock valued at $76,238,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hershey in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Hershey by 130.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hershey in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

