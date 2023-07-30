Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.89

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.89 and traded as high as C$15.70. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$15.56, with a volume of 6,536 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on HRX. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Héroux-Devtek Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.81 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.90. The company has a market cap of C$529.20 million, a P/E ratio of 38.90, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.51.

About Héroux-Devtek

Héroux-Devtek ( TSE:HRX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$155.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.50 million. Héroux-Devtek had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 2.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 0.6608922 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, finishing, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company serves commercial and defence sectors of the aerospace market.

Further Reading

