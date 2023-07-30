Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Position Boosted by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.37% of Herc worth $12,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herc by 90.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Herc by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Herc by 152.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 803 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,249,317.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,413.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HRI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.62. The company had a trading volume of 260,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,829. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $126.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.78. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.97 and a 12 month high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. Herc had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Herc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.80.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

