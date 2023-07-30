Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of HP stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.90 and its 200-day moving average is $38.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.67. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $30.41 and a 52-week high of $54.45.

Helmerich & Payne Announces Dividend

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $769.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.49 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 14.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helmerich & Payne

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 21,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.3% in the second quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 136,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,841,000 after buying an additional 41,938 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 4.0% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 76,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $703,000. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

