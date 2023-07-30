Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) Shares Sold by ARGA Investment Management LP

ARGA Investment Management LP trimmed its position in shares of Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,607,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 66,818 shares during the period. Hello Group makes up about 2.2% of ARGA Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. ARGA Investment Management LP owned about 3.35% of Hello Group worth $60,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,458 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 96,082 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 49.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,502 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Hello Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 56,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hello Group Stock Performance

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $10.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.93. Hello Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $11.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The information services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. Hello Group had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Hello Group Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Benchmark increased their target price on Hello Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet lowered Hello Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised Hello Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised Hello Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.80 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.30.

About Hello Group

(Free Report)

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities including, live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Further Reading

