Hedera (HBAR) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $23.51 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 30th. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0536 or 0.00000183 BTC on exchanges. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $23.51 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00045301 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00030819 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014643 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000204 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004819 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,410,689,857 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

