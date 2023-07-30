Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 1.5% This Week

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Over the last week, Hedera has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0532 or 0.00000181 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $20.78 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00045467 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030840 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00014690 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000203 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004794 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003004 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera (HBAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,410,689,857 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. The official website for Hedera is www.hedera.com.

Hedera Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

