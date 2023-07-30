Head-To-Head Comparison: Rightmove (RTMVY) & Its Competitors

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) is one of 98 publicly-traded companies in the “Internet Content & Information” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Rightmove to similar businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rightmove and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rightmove N/A N/A N/A Rightmove Competitors -9.74% -10.23% 0.80%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rightmove and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rightmove N/A N/A 16.61 Rightmove Competitors $9.09 billion $1.92 billion -156.94

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Rightmove’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rightmove. Rightmove is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

0.2% of Rightmove shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by institutional investors. 33.9% of shares of all “Internet Content & Information” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rightmove and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rightmove 1 3 1 0 2.00 Rightmove Competitors 422 1394 2915 83 2.55

Rightmove currently has a consensus target price of $560.50, indicating a potential upside of 3,838.86%. As a group, “Internet Content & Information” companies have a potential upside of 33.97%. Given Rightmove’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Rightmove is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Rightmove competitors beat Rightmove on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms. The Other segment offers overseas and commercial property advertising services; non-property advertising services that include third party advertising and data services; and mortgage services. It serves estate agents, lettings agents, and new homes developers. Rightmove plc was founded in 2000 and is based in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

