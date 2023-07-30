HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $17.70-18.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $18.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $63.25-64.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.46 billion. HCA Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $17.70-$18.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reissued a maintains rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $285.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $3.07 on Friday, reaching $273.25. 2,012,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.18. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 18.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 325,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,090 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 123,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,495,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.2% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

