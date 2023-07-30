HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $17.70-18.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $17.70-$18.90 EPS.
HCA Healthcare stock opened at $273.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.18. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.
HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.
HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.
