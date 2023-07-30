HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Posts Earnings Results

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. HCA Healthcare updated its FY23 guidance to $17.70-18.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $17.70-$18.90 EPS.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $273.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.18. HCA Healthcare has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $304.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.81%.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $283.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

