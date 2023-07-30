HC Wainwright Trims Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) Target Price to $23.00

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) had its price target cut by HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Caribou Biosciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS.

Separately, Truist Financial started coverage on Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of Caribou Biosciences stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. Caribou Biosciences has a 1 year low of $3.96 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The firm has a market cap of $419.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.45.

Caribou Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CRBU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative net margin of 737.81% and a negative return on equity of 34.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caribou Biosciences will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 287.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 210,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 156,204 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 105,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 21,359 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 602,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidates are CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and CB-011, an allogeneic anti-BCMA CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.

