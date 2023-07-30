HC Wainwright Raises Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) Price Target to $50.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HC Wainwright from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.85) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TARS. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th.

Shares of TARS opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $25.25. The company has a quick ratio of 15.74, a current ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $613.99 million, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.65.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TARS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.95) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will post -4.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total value of $39,881.23. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares in the company, valued at $943,266.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tarsus Pharmaceuticals news, insider Aziz Mottiwala sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $39,881.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,266.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $151,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,051,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,658,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,484 shares of company stock worth $3,070,080 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $305,000. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new position in Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $939,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

