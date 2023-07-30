Harbor Advisory Corp MA Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,488 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

IJH traded up $2.26 on Friday, hitting $271.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,894,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,744. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

