Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $669,000 Holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA decreased its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 642.6% in the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 132,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,503,000 after buying an additional 25,649 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 46,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PSK traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.46. 175,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,812. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $38.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.38 and a 200 day moving average of $34.13.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

