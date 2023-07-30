Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of DIS traded up $0.77 on Friday, reaching $86.13. 13,638,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.