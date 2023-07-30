Harbor Advisory Corp MA Boosts Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 100.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,394 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA owned approximately 0.28% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 298.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVOO traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $91.82. 103,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,937. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.03. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $73.93 and a one year high of $92.63. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

