Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by FourThought Financial Partners LLC

FourThought Financial Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $821,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Hamilton Lane by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLNE has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Hamilton Lane Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of HLNE stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, hitting $86.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 265,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $89.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.19. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business had revenue of $112.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.88 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Hamilton Lane Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Hamilton Lane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is presently 59.14%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

