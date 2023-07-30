Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 84,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of ASR traded up $5.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $285.66. 29,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,065. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 1-year low of $184.80 and a 1-year high of $314.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $283.46 and a 200 day moving average of $285.85.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $5.6528 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. Bank of America lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,934,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 192,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,542,000 after purchasing an additional 35,399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.11% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

Featured Articles

