Grin Reaches Market Cap of $3.17 Million (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. Grin has a market cap of $3.17 million and $366,848.71 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0322 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,262.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.10 or 0.00321572 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.27 or 0.00865517 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00013570 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.75 or 0.00545944 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00064554 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000085 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00134370 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

